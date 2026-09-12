Iceland Moves Toward Banning Commercial Whaling

Iceland is set to propose a bill in February aimed at banning commercial whaling, an action that would leave Norway and Japan as the only nations continuing the practice globally. This potential legislative shift responds to years of protests from animal rights activists and high-profile celebrities.

The Icelandic government, holding a parliamentary majority, revealed on its official website that the proposal considers several options for amending the current whaling legislation, with a permanent ban being a leading possibility. In the current hunting season, which spans from June to September, 80 fin whales have been captured out of a quota permitting 150.

Fin whales, primarily targeted in Iceland, are classified as vulnerable by conservation authorities. Their protection is a key concern. Alongside international efforts, this proposal aims to bolster conservation efforts. The political climate in Iceland shows broad support for the proposed ban, driven by ethical, veterinary, and legal factors.