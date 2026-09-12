BRICS Summit Unites for Peace Amid Middle East Tensions

At the BRICS Summit, member nations expressed deep concern over the Middle East conflict, advocating for restraint and multilateral dialogue. The New Delhi Declaration emphasized peaceful dispute resolution and criticized unilateral trade measures amid global tensions involving the U.S., Iran, and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 17:33 IST
BRICS Summit Unites for Peace Amid Middle East Tensions
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The BRICS group of nations has taken a united stand at its annual summit in New Delhi, adopting a joint declaration that highlights their 'deep concern' over the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Amid escalating tensions, the leaders called for maximum restraint and advocated a multilateral approach that respects national viewpoints. This comes as Iran and the U.S., alongside their ally the United Arab Emirates, continue to exchange strikes after a brief hiatus in August.

The 'New Delhi Declaration' not only emphasizes peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy but also criticizes the rise of unilateral trade measures by countries such as the U.S. against Iran and Russia, which are exacerbating international conflicts.

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