Crypto Cash Influx Powers Reform UK Ahead of Election

The Reform UK party, led by Nigel Farage, has secured a £36 million donation from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, marking a significant financial boost ahead of the upcoming general election. This follows a similar donation made by Ben Delo, adding substantial financial backing to the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 17:26 IST
Crypto Cash Influx Powers Reform UK Ahead of Election
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In a significant financial development, Britain's Reform UK party has secured a second £36 million donation, as reported by the Telegraph newspaper on Saturday. This hefty donation provides a considerable financial boost for Nigel Farage's party in the lead-up to the next general election.

Cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne, already noted as Reform UK's biggest donor, made this substantial financial contribution. This comes closely on the heels of a similar record-breaking £36 million donation announced on Friday, given by fellow cryptocurrency investor Ben Delo, who was recently pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The generous donations highlight the growing influence of cryptocurrency investors in political financing, potentially reshaping the financial landscape for upcoming electoral battles in the UK.

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