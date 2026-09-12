Thunderous Airstrikes: A Nation Grieves

Russian air strikes on ten Ukrainian regions resulted in three fatalities, injured dozens, and damaged infrastructures. Notably, two were killed in Zaporizhzhia and one in Kryvyi Rih. The attack caused injuries also in the Odesa region, Kryvyi Rih, and Kyiv, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 17:16 IST
Thunderous Airstrikes: A Nation Grieves
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Russian air strikes targeted ten Ukrainian regions, causing a surge of devastation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on Saturday. The aggressive assaults resulted in the loss of three lives, left many injured, and led to significant infrastructure damage across the nation.

Among the casualties, two individuals perished in southeastern Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia, while another fatality was recorded in Kryvyi Rih, the president's hometown. These tragic losses underscore the heavy toll on Ukrainian civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Injuries were also reported in various other areas, including the Odesa region, Kryvyi Rih, and the capital city, Kyiv. President Zelenskiy's updates via the Telegram app spotlight the relentless challenges faced by the Ukrainian populace as they endure persistent military aggression.

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