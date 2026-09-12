Russian air strikes targeted ten Ukrainian regions, causing a surge of devastation, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on Saturday. The aggressive assaults resulted in the loss of three lives, left many injured, and led to significant infrastructure damage across the nation.

Among the casualties, two individuals perished in southeastern Ukraine's city of Zaporizhzhia, while another fatality was recorded in Kryvyi Rih, the president's hometown. These tragic losses underscore the heavy toll on Ukrainian civilians amidst the ongoing conflict.

Injuries were also reported in various other areas, including the Odesa region, Kryvyi Rih, and the capital city, Kyiv. President Zelenskiy's updates via the Telegram app spotlight the relentless challenges faced by the Ukrainian populace as they endure persistent military aggression.