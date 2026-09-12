Trump's Controversial Call for Irish Unification Sparks Debate

During a visit to Dublin, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the unification of Northern Ireland with Ireland, igniting opposition from Northern Ireland's pro-British unionists. Despite the historical sensitivity of the issue, Trump's remarks come amid strengthened calls for unity post-Brexit, though polls show most in Northern Ireland prefer to remain part of the UK.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2026 17:25 IST | Created: 12-09-2026 17:25 IST
Trump's Controversial Call for Irish Unification Sparks Debate
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U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Saturday during his visit to Dublin by endorsing the unification of Northern Ireland with Ireland, a declaration that drew ire from Northern Ireland's pro-British unionists.

Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Trump remarked that such a move would eventually happen and described it as 'a fantastic thing'.

Although the majority of Northern Ireland's populace favors remaining in the UK, recent polls indicate a slight shift towards unity due to Brexit's impact on political agendas.

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