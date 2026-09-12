Trump's Controversial Call for Irish Unification Sparks Debate

U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Saturday during his visit to Dublin by endorsing the unification of Northern Ireland with Ireland, a declaration that drew ire from Northern Ireland's pro-British unionists.

Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Trump remarked that such a move would eventually happen and described it as 'a fantastic thing'.

Although the majority of Northern Ireland's populace favors remaining in the UK, recent polls indicate a slight shift towards unity due to Brexit's impact on political agendas.