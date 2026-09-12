Trump's Controversial Call for Irish Unification Sparks Debate
During a visit to Dublin, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for the unification of Northern Ireland with Ireland, igniting opposition from Northern Ireland's pro-British unionists. Despite the historical sensitivity of the issue, Trump's remarks come amid strengthened calls for unity post-Brexit, though polls show most in Northern Ireland prefer to remain part of the UK.
U.S. President Donald Trump stirred controversy on Saturday during his visit to Dublin by endorsing the unification of Northern Ireland with Ireland, a declaration that drew ire from Northern Ireland's pro-British unionists.
Speaking alongside Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Trump remarked that such a move would eventually happen and described it as 'a fantastic thing'.
Although the majority of Northern Ireland's populace favors remaining in the UK, recent polls indicate a slight shift towards unity due to Brexit's impact on political agendas.