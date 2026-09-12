DR Congo: Building a Formidable Football Squad with European Talent

The Democratic Republic of Congo is stepping up efforts to strengthen its national football team by integrating European-born players. This strategic move follows their remarkable performance at this year's World Cup.

Led by coach Sebastien Desabre, the team is set to begin their journey in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers this month, facing Equatorial Guinea and Zimbabwe. The squad has recently welcomed six new players from European clubs, expanding their international reach.

Desabre's charm offensive has also seen several players of Congolese descent announce their national allegiance switch, as the team aims to cultivate a formidable unit for future competitions.