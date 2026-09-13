Malkovich and Arcel Shine at Venice Film Festival

John Malkovich achieved a significant accolade by winning the Best Actor award at this year's Venice Film Festival. He earned the honor for his compelling portrayal of an ageing, unconventional CIA agent in the film 'Wild Horse Nine'.

In a parallel triumph, Denmark's Mathilde Arcel was recognized as the Best Actress. Her award-winning performance in 'Woman Unknown' depicts a housemaid whose past relationship with a German soldier during World War Two resurfaces, impacting her life.

The Venice Film Festival, known for celebrating cinematic excellence, recognized these exceptional talents, solidifying their status in the film industry.