Malkovich and Arcel Shine at Venice Film Festival

John Malkovich secured the Best Actor award at the Venice Film Festival for his role as a maverick CIA agent in 'Wild Horse Nine'. Mathilde Arcel took home the Best Actress award for her portrayal of a haunted housemaid in 'Woman Unknown'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 00:02 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 00:02 IST
Malkovich and Arcel Shine at Venice Film Festival
John Malkovich

John Malkovich achieved a significant accolade by winning the Best Actor award at this year's Venice Film Festival. He earned the honor for his compelling portrayal of an ageing, unconventional CIA agent in the film 'Wild Horse Nine'.

In a parallel triumph, Denmark's Mathilde Arcel was recognized as the Best Actress. Her award-winning performance in 'Woman Unknown' depicts a housemaid whose past relationship with a German soldier during World War Two resurfaces, impacting her life.

The Venice Film Festival, known for celebrating cinematic excellence, recognized these exceptional talents, solidifying their status in the film industry.

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