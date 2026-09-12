Lights, Music, and Resistance: Highlights from Venice and New York
The latest entertainment news highlights compelling stories from Venice and New York. At the Venice Film Festival, Iranian director Ali Asgari explored despair and resilience, while Russell Crowe shared a personal documentary on music. Meanwhile, New York Fashion Week saw vibrant collections from Tommy Hilfiger and Michael Kors.
The entertainment world is buzzing with gripping stories from the Venice Film Festival and New York Fashion Week. In Venice, Iranian director Ali Asgari's film "A Bit of Light" explores themes of despair and resilience in a society numbed by tragedy. Meanwhile, Russell Crowe's personal documentary "What Love Builds" examines his dual loves of acting and music.
This year's Venice festival also featured a provocative Israeli documentary, "NAZA", which challenges official narratives of military operations in Gaza, and Sian Heder's "Being Heumann," highlighting disability rights activism.
Back in New York, iconic designer Tommy Hilfiger unveiled his Spring/Summer 2027 collection at the Plaza Hotel during New York Fashion Week, while Michael Kors showcased a vibrant, stripe-heavy collection influenced by the Museum of Modern Art's sculpture garden.
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