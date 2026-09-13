Triumphant Winners Unveiled at the 83rd Venice Film Festival

The 83rd Venice Film Festival concluded, announcing major award winners. 'Woman Unknown' directed by May el-Toukhy took the prestigious Golden Lion, while Lee Chang-dong's 'Promised Love' won the Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize. Notable winners included Ilya Khrzhanovsky for Best Director and John Malkovich as Best Actor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 00:25 IST
Triumphant Winners Unveiled at the 83rd Venice Film Festival
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The 83rd Venice Film Festival drew to a close on Saturday, celebrating a roster of exceptional talent from around the globe.

The top honor, the Golden Lion, was awarded to 'Woman Unknown' by director May el-Toukhy, a collaborative production from Denmark, Sweden, and Latvia. The Silver Lion Grand Jury Prize went to 'Promised Love,' directed by Lee Chang-dong of South Korea.

Among other distinguished winners were Ilya Khrzhanovsky, who secured Best Director for 'DAU,' and John Malkovich, who won Best Actor for his role in 'Wild Horse Nine.' The festival's accolades highlight the diverse and dynamic storytelling in today's cinematic landscape.

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