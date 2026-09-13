Danish Drama 'Woman Unknown' Triumphs at Venice

The Danish drama 'Woman Unknown', directed by May el-Toukhy, won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. It was the only film directed by a woman in this year's competition. The Silver Lion went to South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong's 'Possible Love', a film about the fallout from a labor dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 00:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 00:24 IST
Danish Drama 'Woman Unknown' Triumphs at Venice

The Danish drama 'Woman Unknown' has achieved a remarkable victory, clinching the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival. This accolade is a significant triumph for director May el-Toukhy, as her film was the sole feature with a female director in this year's main competition.

In a competitive festival lineup, the Silver Lion was awarded to South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong for 'Possible Love'. This film explores the enduring emotional effects stemming from a contentious labor dispute, offering a profound narrative resonating with audiences and critics alike.

With its win, 'Woman Unknown' reinforces the diverse and dynamic storytelling of women in cinema, while Chang-dong's accolade highlights the universal appeal of poignant, socio-political narratives.

TRENDING

1
Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Anthropic's Historic $2 Trillion IPO: Nvidia Eyes Major Stake

Global
2
Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Apollo Eyes Acquisition of J&J's Orthopedics Unit in a $20 Billion Deal

Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Civil Service 'Loyalty Question'

Global
4
AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

AI Agents' Cyber Intrusion Shakes Tech World

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Floods to Lost Learning: Mexico Faces a Growing Climate Threat to Education and Skills

Can Overseas Jobs Become a Long-Term Engine of Skills, Investment and Growth for the Pacific?

Turkey Bets on Digital and Green SMEs, but Productivity and Financing Gaps Threaten Progress

Ghana’s State Firms Face Reform Push as Financial Losses Threaten Growth and Fiscal Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026