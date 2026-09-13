Escalation in Ukraine: Civilian Toll Rises Amid Russian Strikes
Russian air strikes on Ukraine resulted in nine deaths and dozens of injuries, targeting civilian areas and infrastructure. The escalating conflict has seen increased civilian casualties and intensified attacks on critical facilities, including energy infrastructure. Both Russia and Ukraine have initiated strikes on key targets, escalating the ongoing conflict.
Russian air strikes over the weekend have once again cast a grim shadow over several Ukrainian regions, claiming nine lives and leaving dozens injured. Residential buildings and vital infrastructure have not been spared in the assaults, reports indicate.
The past two months have seen a disturbing rise in civilian casualties across Ukraine, with relentless attacks on power plants and other key facilities. In Kramatorsk, a frontline city Ukraine fiercely defends, Russian forces reportedly opened fire on civilian vehicles, resulting in three deaths and injuries to four others.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy highlighted attacks in Zaporizhzhia, where local officials reported multiple casualties. The Kremlin confirmed hitting industrial targets in Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro, while Odesa faced overnight raids impacting civilians, including an infant.
ALSO READ
-
Renewed Hope for Peace Talks: Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S. to Reconvene
-
Ukraine Faces Financial Strain Amid Escalating Conflict and Infrastructure Damage
-
Drone Strikes in Kramatorsk: Civilian Casualties in Eastern Ukraine
-
Escalation in Ukraine: The Rising Civilian Toll Amid Intensified Strikes
-
Thunderous Airstrikes: A Nation Grieves