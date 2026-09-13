Mahershala Ali and Director Bassam Tariq's Bold New Thriller: A Tale of Faith, Family, and Motherhood

Mahershala Ali was thrilled to receive a call from filmmaker Bassam Tariq about embodying a layered character in a new film where a blade is the weapon of choice. Unlike a Marvel endeavor, this project journeyed at the Toronto International Film Festival's red carpet debut of 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' an action-packed thriller delving into themes like faith, family, and motherhood.

Ali takes on the role of Latif, a devout Muslim evolving as a contract killer, grappling with single parenthood after losing his wife. The two-time Oscar winner expressed his enthusiasm and the challenge of portraying such a multifaceted character. 'Tariq's writing created an intricate persona that was thrilling to explore,' Ali shared with Reuters.

Bassam Tariq, alongside Ali, had initially planned to collaborate on a Marvel film, a venture that eventually dissolved, making their current partnership feel almost 'miraculous.' Inspired by his wife's influence and his upbringing, Tariq endeavors to spotlight American and Black Muslim culture.