Mahershala Ali and Director Bassam Tariq's Bold New Thriller: A Tale of Faith, Family, and Motherhood

Mahershala Ali stars in a gripping film, 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' directed by Bassam Tariq, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The action thriller explores themes of faith, family, and motherhood through the character of Latif, a devout Muslim contract killer and single father. John Cho also stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 13-09-2026 15:30 IST
Mahershala Ali and Director Bassam Tariq's Bold New Thriller: A Tale of Faith, Family, and Motherhood
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Mahershala Ali was thrilled to receive a call from filmmaker Bassam Tariq about embodying a layered character in a new film where a blade is the weapon of choice. Unlike a Marvel endeavor, this project journeyed at the Toronto International Film Festival's red carpet debut of 'Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother,' an action-packed thriller delving into themes like faith, family, and motherhood.

Ali takes on the role of Latif, a devout Muslim evolving as a contract killer, grappling with single parenthood after losing his wife. The two-time Oscar winner expressed his enthusiasm and the challenge of portraying such a multifaceted character. 'Tariq's writing created an intricate persona that was thrilling to explore,' Ali shared with Reuters.

Bassam Tariq, alongside Ali, had initially planned to collaborate on a Marvel film, a venture that eventually dissolved, making their current partnership feel almost 'miraculous.' Inspired by his wife's influence and his upbringing, Tariq endeavors to spotlight American and Black Muslim culture.

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