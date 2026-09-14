Controversial Memorial of Charlie Kirk Vandalized in Phoenix

A newly installed memorial statue of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk was vandalized in Phoenix on Sunday night. The statue, located outside the headquarters of Turning Point Action, was defaced with red paint, sparking outrage among supporters of the late activist.

According to Tyler Bowyer, chief operating officer of Turning Point Action, Phoenix police were alerted on Sunday morning and are investigating the incident. The statue was unveiled to commemorate one year since Kirk’s fatal shooting during a Turning Point event in Utah on September 10, 2025.

Kirk’s contentious legacy continues to divide opinion in the country. While civil rights advocates criticize his rhetoric as racist and discriminatory, his supporters commend his influence on young conservative voters. The incident further underscores the polarized nature of political discourse in the United States.