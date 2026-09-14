American Sprint Sensations Shine with Record-Breaking Moments

American sprinters Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Kenny Bednarek captivated the athletics world with stunning victories at the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship. Dominating the 200 meters, both athletes surged to gold and secured $300,000 jackpots, while Jefferson-Wooden's lightning-fast 21.47-second finish marked her as the third fastest woman in history.

Jefferson-Wooden, who recently ascended to sprint queen status, expressed gratitude, "I did not see 20.47 coming tonight! I really have no words, I am just happy and I am inspired to do something on my own." Bednarek, known for his bandana and nicknamed "Kung Fu Kenny," triumphed in the men's 200 meters, outpacing his competition with a blistering 19.52-second run.

The event, crafted for televised excitement, attracted sellout crowds and a party-like atmosphere, highlighted by Gianmarco Tamberi's high jump win and Mondo Duplantis's pole vault performance. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe underscored its success, hinting at future innovations for the Olympics and World Championships.