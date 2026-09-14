Tight Race: Sweden's Right-Wing Bloc Clinches Victory by a Seat

Sweden's political landscape faces a significant shift as the governing right-wing bloc is set to win a narrow majority in parliament, according to SVT.

Election results counted from 1,054 of the country's 6,312 districts suggest that the right-wing parties are slightly ahead, with 175 seats compared to the 174 seats of the centre-left alliance.

The outcome underlines the intensely competitive nature of this election and sets the stage for pivotal parliamentary developments.