Tight Race: Sweden's Right-Wing Bloc Clinches Victory by a Seat
In a closely contested election, Sweden's right-wing bloc is forecasted to secure a narrow one-seat majority in parliament. With votes counted from over a thousand districts, they lead at 175 seats over the centre-left bloc's 174, as reported by public broadcaster SVT.
Sweden's political landscape faces a significant shift as the governing right-wing bloc is set to win a narrow majority in parliament, according to SVT.
Election results counted from 1,054 of the country's 6,312 districts suggest that the right-wing parties are slightly ahead, with 175 seats compared to the 174 seats of the centre-left alliance.
The outcome underlines the intensely competitive nature of this election and sets the stage for pivotal parliamentary developments.