USA Triumphs in Women's Basketball World Cup Rematch

The United States Women's basketball team overcame an early setback to triumph over France 97-79, clinching their fifth consecutive World Cup title on Sunday. In a rematch echoing the 2024 Olympic Games final, the American women once again proved their dominance.

France, making their debut in a World Cup final, initially led by 14 points. However, USA's captain Breanna Stewart, who scored 22 points, spearheaded a crucial early comeback to take a slender lead.

The French, inspired by Gabby Williams, surged ahead with a remarkable 21-2 run. But the U.S. team's resilience shone as they caught up by halftime, eventually cruising ahead with significant contributions from Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young. Meanwhile, Spain claimed bronze, besting hosts Germany 81-58.