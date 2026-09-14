Oliver Solberg Triumphs in Rally Chile, Secures Historic Title for Toyota

Oliver Solberg clinched victory in Rally Chile, marking Toyota's sixth consecutive manufacturers' world championship win. The Swede beat teammate Sebastien Ogier and secured his first season win since Monte Carlo. Toyota's triumph equaled Lancia's record, and the competition is set to continue in Sardinia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 01:24 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 01:24 IST
Oliver Solberg Triumphs in Rally Chile, Secures Historic Title for Toyota

In a stellar performance, Oliver Solberg secured his first win of the season at Rally Chile, propelling Toyota to clinch their sixth consecutive manufacturers' world championship title. His victory came 16.6 seconds ahead of nine-time world champion teammate Sebastien Ogier, while Adrien Fourmaux of Hyundai secured third place.

This win marks Solberg's first since Monte Carlo, and he expressed gratitude for his team's unwavering support throughout a challenging season. This podium finish was particularly momentous as it was Ogier's 120th, placing him on par with France's Sebastien Loeb in the world championship standings.

Toyota, needing only seven points to secure the championship, triumphed with a total of 614 points, matching Lancia's historic record for total titles. As the competition heads to Sardinia in early October, the competitive spirit remains high, with the championship culminating in Saudi Arabia in November.

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