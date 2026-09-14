Antonelli's Spanish Dominance Leaves Russell Out of F1 Title Race

George Russell admitted he is no longer a serious contender for the Formula One title after a significant points gap opened with teammate Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli's victory in the Spanish Grand Prix has put Russell 81 points behind, making it difficult for him to challenge for the championship title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 01:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 01:28 IST
Antonelli's Spanish Dominance Leaves Russell Out of F1 Title Race
George Russell

British Formula One driver George Russell has acknowledged that his chances of contending for the championship title are slim, despite being Mercedes' closest rival to teammate Kimi Antonelli. Antonelli's triumph at the Spanish Grand Prix extended his lead over Russell by 81 points.

The 20-year-old Antonelli celebrated his eighth win of the season in Madrid, eclipsing Russell's achievements since his debut with Williams in 2019. With the season set to conclude in Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and potentially at Italy's Imola circuit, a maximum of 233 points remain available.

Russell, once the bookmakers' favorite for the title, stated that he is now solely focused on securing points for the constructors' championship where Mercedes holds a commanding lead over Ferrari. His objective is to perform well in upcoming races without the pressure of chasing the drivers' title.

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