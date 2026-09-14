Urban Jungle: Adopting Nature in London's Barbican Conservatory

London's Barbican Conservatory, a tropical haven amidst the city's urban landscape, was temporarily turned into an adoption hub on Sunday. Enthusiastic 'plant parents' flocked to lay claim to cuttings from the conservatory's rare and threatened species ahead of an impending renovation.

Built on a Brutalist foundation that the late Queen Elizabeth dubbed a modern marvel, the Barbican Conservatory houses an astounding 800 species. Before the venue shutters temporarily at year's end, plant lovers were offered a once-in-a-lifetime chance to take home some of its greenery.

Hopeful adopters carefully queued, filling out application forms explaining the plant's future habitat and even encouraged to name their new additions. Successful applicants received care cards outlining how to nurture their plants, which included prized varieties like Swiss cheese plants and purple hearts.