South Korea Denounces Houthi Strikes, Urges Immediate Cessation
South Korea's Foreign Ministry condemned Houthi attacks on civilian and economic facilities in southern Saudi Arabia, urging the group to halt such actions. The ministry emphasized the unjustifiable nature of attacks on civilians and highlighted solidarity with Saudi Arabia in ensuring free and safe navigation.
South Korea's Foreign Ministry issued a strong condemnation on Monday in response to an attack by the Houthi group on civilian and economic facilities in southern Saudi Arabia, which left multiple civilians injured.
In a formal statement, the ministry underscored that any form of assault on civilians and civilian facilities is indefensible under any circumstances. It further criticized actions that threaten free and safe navigation.
South Korea expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia, calling for an immediate halt to these aggressive acts by the Iran-aligned Houthis.
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