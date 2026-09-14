Historic Election: BARMM's First Parliamentary Vote Marks New Era

Nearly 2.4 million registered voters in the Philippines are set to participate in the first parliamentary election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). This election represents the culmination of a decade-long peace process aimed at ending separatist conflict and enabling self-government through elected officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:38 IST
Historic Election: BARMM's First Parliamentary Vote Marks New Era

In a significant milestone for the Philippines, nearly 2.4 million registered voters are preparing to cast their ballots in the first parliamentary election in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), marking the region's journey to self-governance after years of conflict.

The BARMM was established as an autonomous region in the southern Philippines following a 2019 plebiscite that approved greater self-rule. This development was part of a peace agreement signed in 2014 between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) to end decades of violence that claimed over 120,000 lives.

The election will complete BARMM's transition from an appointed interim government to an elected regional government with a new 80-member parliament. Voters will select party representatives, district representatives, and sectoral representatives who will, in turn, elect the region's chief minister, reflecting the culmination of a peace process aimed at addressing poverty and underdevelopment.

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