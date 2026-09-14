Swift Police Action Recovers Delegate's Cash, Investigates Unidentified Body Case

Delhi Police swiftly recovered about Rs 3 lakh left in a cab by a South African delegate, ensuring timely return before departure. Concurrently, an unidentified body with injuries was discovered in Swaroop Nagar, prompting further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 11:41 IST
Swift Police Action Recovers Delegate's Cash, Investigates Unidentified Body Case
Delhi Police with the South African delegate (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In New Delhi, a swift operation by the Barakhamba Road police station led to the recovery of nearly Rs 3 lakh in Indian and US currency left behind in a cab by a South African delegate. The timely intervention ensured the money was returned just 30 minutes before the delegate's scheduled departure.

Delhi Police attributed the success of this operation to prompt coordination, which enabled the tracking down of the vehicle and the safe return of the funds to the foreign delegate. "A timely effort ensuring a safe recovery and a smooth departure from India," officials stated.

In a separate incident, an unidentified body with visible neck and chest injuries was found in the Swaroop Nagar area. The police, who discovered the body on Sunday, believe it to be two to three days old and have ordered a postmortem to determine the cause and time of death.

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