Emotional Tributes & Star-Studded Lineup at the 78th Emmy Awards

Country music luminary Reba McEntire is set to honor the late Dolly Parton in an emotional tribute at the 78th Emmy Awards, as reported by Deadline. This poignant homage will unfold at the Peacock Theatre where McEntire, a longtime friend and fellow country music titan, will perform a special segment during the ceremony.

McEntire, currently starring in NBC's comedy series 'Happy’s Place', expressed heartfelt sentiments on Instagram following Parton’s passing. She wrote, “Your love, your music and you offered so much with your huge heart. There will never be another you.” The Emmy telecast will also honor actor Catherine O’Hara with appearances from her 'Home Alone' co-star Macaulay Culkin and 'Schitt’s Creek' cast members Dan Levy and Annie Murphy.

The evening's festivities will feature a 50th anniversary reunion of 'Charlie’s Angels' with Kate Jackson, Jaclyn Smith, and Cheryl Ladd, alongside a 30th anniversary 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' gathering featuring Sarah Michelle Gellar and David Boreanaz. Singer Noah Kahan will offer a moving performance of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' during the In Memoriam segment, adding to the night's touching tributes.

NBC and the Television Academy have expanded their presenter roster for the night, hosted by Mariska Hargitay. Additions include Stephen Amell, Noah Beck, Jessica Belkin, and more from Fox’s 'Baywatch' reboot, and other stars such as LL Cool J, Scott Caan, Matthew McConaughey, and Woody Harrelson. Moreover, Jamie Lee Curtis will take on triple duties as presenter, co-star, executive producer, and Emmy nominee for 'The Bear'.

Other newly announced presenters include Awkwafina, John Mulaney, Emma D’Arcy, and more. Previously disclosed hosts include Zendaya, Florence Pugh, and several other notable figures. Jesse Collins, Dionne Harmon, and Jeannae Rouzan-Clay will serve as executive producers of the televised event, promising a night of both nostalgia and future glory.