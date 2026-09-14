India's Space Economy Set for Explosive Growth

India's space sector is poised for significant expansion, projected to grow from $8.4 billion to $44 billion by 2033. A joint report by EY and CII highlights the potential for commercial services, strategic resilience, and economy-wide impacts through policy reforms, private investment, and technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 13:37 IST
India's Space Economy Set for Explosive Growth
ISRO launches the GSLV-F17/EOS-05 mission from the Second Launch Pad at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, in Sriharikota (Photo/ x/@isro). Image Credit: ANI

India's space economy is on the brink of substantial growth, as a joint report by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggests. According to the report, the industry is projected to expand from Rs 0.81 lakh crore ($8.4 billion) to Rs 4.22 lakh crore ($44 billion) by 2033.

This surge is attributed to policy reforms, increasing private investment, a burgeoning startup landscape, and the rising global demand for affordable space solutions. More than 200 use cases have been identified across sectors such as agriculture, defence, telecommunications, and disaster management, highlighting the transformational potential of space-enabled applications.

The report underscores that advancing from pilot projects to full-scale deployments is crucial for generating decision-grade intelligence and operational tools. Experts highlight the importance of fostering downstream applications, enhancing manufacturing capabilities, and attracting private capital to ensure India realizes a comprehensive space economy that offers economic, strategic, and societal benefits.

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