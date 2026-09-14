Sandra Bullock: From Audition Struggles to Hollywood Success

Hollywood icon Sandra Bullock recently opened up about the daunting experiences she endured during the formative years of her acting career. Speaking with actor Jennifer Aniston for Interview magazine, Bullock candidly recalled inappropriate demands during auditions as she sought to establish herself in the industry, reported E! News.

In her conversation, Bullock shared memories of her time in New York, where she balanced waitressing with auditioning for roles. She described facing overwhelming pressure from inappropriate industry figures, yet remained steadfast to her values. 'I was auditioning for every pervert that existed,' Bullock remarked about those early days.

The acclaimed actor, known for blockbusters like 'The Blind Side,' revealed a pivotal career moment in 2002. Determined to stretch her artistic muscles, she decided to shift from romantic comedies to explore new genres. Bullock's venture into dramatic storytelling began with the film 'Crash,' marking a significant transition in her career.

During the discussion, Aniston highlighted the inherent risks actors face when navigating from comedic to dramatic roles. Despite the hurdles, Bullock disclosed her current eagerness to return to comedy. 'Some people want to bring sexy back,' she quipped, 'We’re going to bring the funny back.'