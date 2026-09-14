Bihar's Forward March: Ganesh Utsav and Education Breakthrough

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary engaged in Ganesh Utsav celebrations in Patna and addressed the orientation of new assistant professors, emphasizing progress in cultural traditions and educational infrastructure - a dual commitment to fostering peace, prosperity, and academic growth in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:09 IST
Bihar's Forward March: Ganesh Utsav and Education Breakthrough
Bihar CM attends Shri Ganesh Utsav Puja (Photo/Bihar CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary participated in the Shri Ganesh Utsav Puja organized by Maharashtra Mandal in Patna, as reported by the Chief Minister's office. The Chief Minister carried out rituals, praying to Lord Ganesha for the prosperity and peace of Bihar's residents.

Maharashtra Mandal members honored Choudhary with a bouquet, an angavastram, and a memento, along with a traditional turban. He extended his congratulations to the organizers for their efforts in arranging the Puja.

Choudhary expressed hopes for happiness, development, and success during Ganesh Chaturthi. Distinguished guests like Nilesh Ramchandra Devre and Shirshat Kapil Ashok were present. Meanwhile, he also inaugurated a program for 2,451 assistant professors, stressing the importance of dedication as they shape Bihar's educational landscape.

Choudhary lauded Bihar's ancient scholarly heritage, mentioning Nalanda and Vikramshila, and called for maintaining these traditions through modern educational advancements. Bihar's significant academic expansion includes opening 211 degree colleges in a single day, aiming for broader educational opportunities statewide.

TRENDING

1
Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create Green Jobs?
Blog

Can Smarter Waste Management Help Egypt and Jordan Cut Emissions and Create ...

Egypt Arab Rep
2
South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

South Korea Expands Espionage Law to Safeguard Key Technologies

Global
3
Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Sweden's Political Crossroads: Far-Right Gains or Liberal Comeback?

Global
4
Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Toyota Triumphs in Tense Rally Chile: Solberg Leads the Charge

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026