Bihar's Forward March: Ganesh Utsav and Education Breakthrough

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary participated in the Shri Ganesh Utsav Puja organized by Maharashtra Mandal in Patna, as reported by the Chief Minister's office. The Chief Minister carried out rituals, praying to Lord Ganesha for the prosperity and peace of Bihar's residents.

Maharashtra Mandal members honored Choudhary with a bouquet, an angavastram, and a memento, along with a traditional turban. He extended his congratulations to the organizers for their efforts in arranging the Puja.

Choudhary expressed hopes for happiness, development, and success during Ganesh Chaturthi. Distinguished guests like Nilesh Ramchandra Devre and Shirshat Kapil Ashok were present. Meanwhile, he also inaugurated a program for 2,451 assistant professors, stressing the importance of dedication as they shape Bihar's educational landscape.

Choudhary lauded Bihar's ancient scholarly heritage, mentioning Nalanda and Vikramshila, and called for maintaining these traditions through modern educational advancements. Bihar's significant academic expansion includes opening 211 degree colleges in a single day, aiming for broader educational opportunities statewide.