Mercedes' Dual Threat: Russell and Antonelli's Battle for Supremacy

Toto Wolff, the boss of Mercedes, has reassured George Russell of the team's unwavering support, despite being overshadowed by teammate Kimi Antonelli. Russell, once a title favorite, has fallen behind Antonelli this season. Wolff believes Russell's talent and resilience will eventually lead to championship success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:07 IST
Mercedes' Dual Threat: Russell and Antonelli's Battle for Supremacy
George Russell

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has given firm backing to British driver George Russell, promising the squad's full support in his pursuit of future Formula One championships. This reassurance comes even as Russell finds himself outpaced by his younger teammate, Kimi Antonelli, throughout the current season.

Despite starting the season as a strong contender, Russell, at 28, has only clinched two wins against Antonelli's eight, leaving him second in the championship standings. During the inaugural race at Madrid's new circuit, Russell secured fifth place while Antonelli claimed victory, further widening his lead.

Wolff emphasized Russell's proven track record and called for patience, citing the natural ups and downs of a racing career. He believes that the right mindset and support can help Russell unlock his full potential. Meanwhile, Wolff praised Antonelli's focus and ability to stay grounded despite his dominance, making him a formidable competitor.

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