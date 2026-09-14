Postal Service Voting Rule Blocked Amid Election Tensions

Two federal judges have blocked a U.S. Postal Service rule tightening mail-in voting requirements. The rule, opposed by Democrats and voting rights groups, is argued to exceed USPS authority and could impact voter eligibility. The Supreme Court will ultimately decide the rule's fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:12 IST
Postal Service Voting Rule Blocked Amid Election Tensions

In a significant legal move, two federal judges have halted the implementation of a contentious U.S. Postal Service regulation seeking to tighten mail-in voting requirements. This comes amidst a legal battle, as President Trump's administration appeals to the Supreme Court seeking to overturn the block.

Judge Carl Nichols, appointed by Trump, granted a preliminary injunction at the request of the Democratic Party and civil rights groups like the NAACP. They argue that the new rule unlawfully interferes with state-administered elections. Nichols contends the regulation exceeds the Postal Service's statutory authority.

Meanwhile, the Justice Department argues that the rule, which imposes new requirements on election mail, doesn't violate voting laws. As the issue awaits the Supreme Court's decision, all 50 states prepare for upcoming elections, each allowing some form of mail voting.

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