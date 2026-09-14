Immigrant Communities Embrace Election Result as Sweden Democrats Face Setback

In Sweden, immigrant communities expressed relief following the parliamentary elections, where the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats faced a decline. The centre-left bloc is projected to win a slim majority, countering the Sweden Democrats' proposals against multiculturalism and immigration. The outcome reflects a significant voter turnout from immigrant-heavy suburbs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:11 IST
Immigrant Communities Embrace Election Result as Sweden Democrats Face Setback
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In a significant political shift, immigrant communities in Sweden breathed a sigh of relief after the Sweden Democrats, known for their anti-immigration stance, faced a significant setback in the recent parliamentary elections. With the centre-left bloc projected to secure a slim majority, the Sweden Democrats saw a notable decrease in their parliamentary influence.

The voter turnout in immigrant-heavy suburbs like Rinkeby was particularly high, as residents expressed concern about the Sweden Democrats' policies. Sociologist Kahin Ahmed from Somalia remarked that voters were motivated by fear of further divisive policies, including proposed bans on traditional Islamic dress.

While Sweden Democrat leaders attribute their losses to tactical voting for other right-wing parties, community leaders believe their strict proposals galvanized opposition. Sylvia Kakembo of the Integration Bureau noted that the election results reflect the community's resistance to policies perceived as threatening their rights and integration.

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