Trump's Stance: A Potential U.S.-Iran Deal in the Making

Former President Donald Trump made headlines on Monday by signaling that Iran is keen to strike a deal with the United States. Speaking on his platform Truth Social, Trump suggested that although the U.S. is open to discussions, the ultimate decision will rest with him.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, with Iran reportedly eager to negotiate. Trump's statement has generated buzz about a possible shift in U.S.-Iran relations.

Observers worldwide are now watching closely to see if Trump's decision could pave the way for renewed diplomatic efforts or if the geopolitical stalemate will continue.