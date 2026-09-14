Delhi HC Dismisses PB Agro's Plea Against Maharashtra FDA Notice

In a significant ruling, the Delhi High Court dismissed a petition by PB Agro LLP, the maker of Vimal Elaichi, challenging a Maharashtra FDA show-cause notice directed at the brand's ambassadors, including Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Tiger Shroff. The court held it lacked territorial jurisdiction over the matter.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma emphasized that the notice issued on August 11, 2026, was an independent action by the Maharashtra FDA in Mumbai, pertinent to actors residing there. The court found no substantial connection to Delhi, thus rejecting the petitioner's arguments about the campaign and payments originating from the city.

Highlighting the territorial relevance, the court underlined that Maharashtra remains the appropriate forum for addressing the dispute. It criticized PB Agro's reliance on their Delhi base and affiliation with national bodies like FSSAI, reaffirming the case's core issues revolved around the legality of the Maharashtra FDA's actions.