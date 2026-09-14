Harish Rawat Criticizes BJP's UCC Push: A Move of Electoral Insecurity?

Congress leader Harish Rawat, a former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has criticized the BJP-led government's decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all 21 states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029. Rawat argued that this move signals the BJP's inability to win elections based on governance and development.

Rawat insisted that the BJP's reliance on UCC reflects their wavering confidence in their government's performance regarding public welfare, development, and national pride. He urged respect for India's diversity, suggesting that social reforms are more effectively achieved through persuasion rather than imposition.

Highlighting existing progressive practices in Muslim-majority countries, Rawat questioned the impact of the UCC in Uttarakhand. He criticized it for undermining traditional marriage systems and shifting focus to non-traditional relationships, which he claims weakens Sanatan traditions.