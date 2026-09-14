Harish Rawat Criticizes BJP's UCC Push: A Move of Electoral Insecurity?

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat has criticized the BJP-led government's push to implement the Uniform Civil Code across NDA-ruled states, labeling it as a sign of their electoral insecurity. He advocates for community-driven social reforms and criticizes the focus shift in traditional practices post-UCC in Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 22:33 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 22:33 IST
Harish Rawat Criticizes BJP's UCC Push: A Move of Electoral Insecurity?
Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Congress leader Harish Rawat, a former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, has criticized the BJP-led government's decision to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in all 21 states governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) before 2029. Rawat argued that this move signals the BJP's inability to win elections based on governance and development.

Rawat insisted that the BJP's reliance on UCC reflects their wavering confidence in their government's performance regarding public welfare, development, and national pride. He urged respect for India's diversity, suggesting that social reforms are more effectively achieved through persuasion rather than imposition.

Highlighting existing progressive practices in Muslim-majority countries, Rawat questioned the impact of the UCC in Uttarakhand. He criticized it for undermining traditional marriage systems and shifting focus to non-traditional relationships, which he claims weakens Sanatan traditions.

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