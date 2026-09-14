EU's Last-Minute Sanctions Standoff: The Usmanov Dilemma

In an unexpected turn, European Union ambassadors have postponed the renewal of sanctions against Russian entities, including individuals linked to the Kremlin, for another week. The decision, now extended to September 22, highlights a debate over the delisting of Russian-Uzbek billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

France and Slovakia are reportedly leading the charge to remove Usmanov from the list, citing national security concerns. France aims to increase pressure on Russia while addressing the diplomatic concerns of its international partners. The sanctions, targeting around 3,000 companies and individuals, were initially set to expire on September 15.

The EU measures require a unanimous decision from all 27 member states and are reconsidered every six months. Amid these deliberations, Usmanov, whose assets span metals, telecoms, and media, is contesting the sanctions, with multiple lawsuits challenging the basis for these restrictions.