Oasis Set to Rock Again: 2027 Tour Announced

Iconic Britpop band Oasis is making headlines again with the announcement of a massive 38-date tour, set to kick off in 2027. The tour will span across Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe, and the United States, much to the delight of fans worldwide.

To circumvent past ticketing issues experienced during their 2025 comeback, where unexpected price hikes frustrated fans, this time, Oasis is implementing a registration process for ticket purchases. Prices for the tour are fixed, ranging from £71.50 ($96.50) to £266.60, ensuring transparency and accessibility.

The tour will begin with an electrifying five-show opener in Glasgow in May and will move through Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, and various other major cities. The grand finale will be held in Knebworth, reminiscent of their legendary 1996 concerts. Meanwhile, a documentary titled "Oasis: Don't Look Back in Anger" was recently featured at the Venice Film Festival, highlighting their celebrated reunion.