Moroccan Magician Sofiane Boufal Joins Al-Ittihad

Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal has signed with Al-Ittihad, a Libyan Premier League team, on a free transfer. Boufal, known for his creative playing style, hopes to bring his extensive international experience to the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:07 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:07 IST
Moroccan Magician Sofiane Boufal Joins Al-Ittihad

Former Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has signed with Libyan Premier League team Al-Ittihad, according to an announcement from the Tripoli-based club.

The Moroccan, aged 32, joins Al-Ittihad after playing stints in France, England, Spain, Belgium, and Qatar. The club released a video celebrating the signing, dubbing him a 'magician' and warmly welcoming him to Tripoli.

Boufal, once a part of the Morocco squad that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, will bring his creative prowess to the team as Al-Ittihad aims for domestic success.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026