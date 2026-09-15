Moroccan Magician Sofiane Boufal Joins Al-Ittihad
Moroccan midfielder Sofiane Boufal has signed with Al-Ittihad, a Libyan Premier League team, on a free transfer. Boufal, known for his creative playing style, hopes to bring his extensive international experience to the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.
Former Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has signed with Libyan Premier League team Al-Ittihad, according to an announcement from the Tripoli-based club.
The Moroccan, aged 32, joins Al-Ittihad after playing stints in France, England, Spain, Belgium, and Qatar. The club released a video celebrating the signing, dubbing him a 'magician' and warmly welcoming him to Tripoli.
Boufal, once a part of the Morocco squad that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, will bring his creative prowess to the team as Al-Ittihad aims for domestic success.