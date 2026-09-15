Moroccan Magician Sofiane Boufal Joins Al-Ittihad

Former Southampton midfielder Sofiane Boufal has signed with Libyan Premier League team Al-Ittihad, according to an announcement from the Tripoli-based club.

The Moroccan, aged 32, joins Al-Ittihad after playing stints in France, England, Spain, Belgium, and Qatar. The club released a video celebrating the signing, dubbing him a 'magician' and warmly welcoming him to Tripoli.

Boufal, once a part of the Morocco squad that reached the 2022 World Cup semi-finals in Qatar, will bring his creative prowess to the team as Al-Ittihad aims for domestic success.