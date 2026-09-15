Controversy Unplugs Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's U.S. Tour

American rapper Macklemore has been removed from Ed Sheeran's U.S. tour following his pro-Palestinian comments at a New Jersey concert. The decision, influenced by venue owners and promoter Messina Touring Group, underscores the complexities of political expressions in entertainment. The incident highlights ongoing tensions around global political issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 02:59 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 02:59 IST
Controversy Unplugs Macklemore from Ed Sheeran's U.S. Tour

American rapper Macklemore revealed on Monday his removal from Ed Sheeran's U.S. tour due to pro-Palestinian comments he made during a concert in New Jersey. This decision resulted from discussions between the promoters and venue owners, following Macklemore's remarks at MetLife Stadium on September 4.

Macklemore noted on Instagram that he and Sheeran engaged in strenuous conversations over the situation. Messina Touring Group, which promotes the U.S. leg of Sheeran's Loop Tour, informed Rolling Stone that venue owners decided against hosting concerts with Macklemore in the lineup.

Despite the developments, Macklemore remains a staunch pro-Palestinian advocate, frequently criticizing Israel's actions in Gaza and the West Bank. He earlier released 'Hind's Hall,' dedicated to a Palestinian girl, further highlighting his stance. The Israeli-American Council opposed his participation, with influential figures like Robert Kraft pushing for his removal. Macklemore denies any antisemitic intentions, underscoring the tense discourse surrounding these issues.

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