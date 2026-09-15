Wesley Hunt: A New Diplomat for Troubled Times

President Donald Trump has nominated Texas Republican Representative Wesley Hunt to serve as the U.S. ambassador to Saudi Arabia. The position has been vacant since Trump's second term began in January 2025.

Wesley Hunt, who has military experience from previous deployments to Iraq and Saudi Arabia, will not seek re-election to the House after an unsuccessful Senate run. His nomination awaits Senate confirmation.

The appointment comes at a critical time, with ongoing conflicts in the region, including the war on Iran and attacks on Saudi Arabia by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis, raising concerns of further escalation.