Court Blocks Trump's Policy on Foreign Student Visas

A federal judge has blocked the Trump administration from imposing a rule to restrict the stay duration of foreign students and journalists in the U.S. Judge Saylor criticized the Department of Homeland Security for inadequate rationale, leading to the decision just before the rule was to take effect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:31 IST
Court Blocks Trump's Policy on Foreign Student Visas
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A federal judge in Boston has issued a ruling against a Trump administration policy that aimed to limit the time foreign students and journalists could spend in the U.S. without visa extensions. The decision was made just before the policy's scheduled implementation.

U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor recognized a coalition of unions and education advocacy groups in his decision, pointing out that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) failed to justify the rule with strong reasons. Concerns about national security and visa fraud were deemed insufficient.

The DHS did not provide an immediate response to requests for comment, while Judge Saylor noted the lack of adherence to the Administrative Procedure Act. The ruling has halted the policy's progress, ensuring foreign students and journalists can maintain their current status.

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