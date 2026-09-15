Justice Demanded After Spanish Student's Tragic Death in Mexico

Spain's Foreign Minister called for justice following the death of a Spanish student in Mexico, identified as a femicide case. The student's body was found in Morelos, where she was attending a cultural event. The tragic incident has highlighted ongoing issues of gender-based violence in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:38 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:38 IST
Justice Demanded After Spanish Student's Tragic Death in Mexico
student

Spain's Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, has called for a thorough investigation following the tragic death of Claudia Tacoronte, a 21-year-old Spanish student in Mexico, currently being investigated as a femicide.

Tacoronte was on an academic exchange at the Autonomous University of the State of Morelos when her body was discovered with stab wounds near the Casa de Cultura in Cuautla. Albares stated that authorities were in close contact with her family as they seek justice.

The incident has sparked calls for stronger protections for women in the region, amid rising concerns over gender-based violence. Vigils have been held by students, while the University of Granada has paused exchange programs with Morelos.

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