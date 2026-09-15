Tensions Escalate in the Middle East as Yemen's Conflict Resurges

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis launched a new attack on Saudi Arabia, escalating Middle East tensions and impacting global oil supplies. Missile and drone strikes targeted military airbases in retaliation for Saudi strikes. Saudi-led coalition battles Houthis as U.S. President Trump faces pressure to intervene while global oil prices fluctuate amid diplomatic stagnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:31 IST
Tensions Escalate in the Middle East as Yemen's Conflict Resurges
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Yemen's Iran-supported Houthis have launched a fresh onslaught against Saudi Arabia, intensifying concerns about the spread of conflict in the Middle East and its implications for global oil supplies. Missiles and drones targeted a military airbase in southern Saudi Arabia, prompting emergency alerts across several cities.

This escalation comes after a recent attack on a Saudi pipeline, attributed to Iran-backed forces in Iraq, disrupted oil shipments bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The Houthis' advance in Yemen, capturing strategic locations like Perim Island, adds pressure on U.S. President Donald Trump, amid calls for military support from Gulf allies.

Regional diplomacy efforts have faltered, with Oman postponing talks aimed at reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices experienced volatility, reflecting the fragile geopolitical situation. Meanwhile, conflicting reports on an attacked oil tanker underscore the ongoing risk to essential maritime routes in the region.

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