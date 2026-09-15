Aviation Safety Stalemate: NTSB vs FAA on Life-Saving Technology
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board criticized the Federal Aviation Administration for neglecting key safety recommendations after a 2025 mid-air collision near Washington that killed 67 people. Despite NTSB urging, the FAA has not mandated ADS-B In safety systems. Legislators are urged to take swift action to address systemic aviation safety failures.
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board has expressed significant dissatisfaction with the Federal Aviation Administration’s response to safety recommendations following a deadly mid-air collision that occurred in 2025. The tragic accident, involving an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter, claimed 67 lives and has since been classified as the deadliest aviation disaster in the United States in over two decades.
NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy criticized the FAA for failing to mandate the adoption of ADS-B In, a crucial safety system that could prevent future tragedies. She emphasized that this technology could have warned the aircraft involved in the collision, potentially averting the disaster altogether.
The safety board continues to push for legislative change, with Homendy poised to present alongside victims' families in Congress, advocating for laws that would address root causes of such accidents. However, the FAA asserts it is reviewing helicopter routes and has issued directives to enhance separation between different types of aircraft.
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