Untold Stories: War's Lingering Shadow in 'Children Untold'
Miwa Nishikawa's "Children Untold" delves into the often-overlooked narratives of female war orphans in post-WWII Japan. The film highlights the enduring impacts of war through the lives of an orphaned girl and a woman thrust into survival's harsh reality. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, it resonates with today's global conflicts.
Japanese director Miwa Nishikawa sheds light on the enduring impacts of war through her latest film, "Children Untold." This poignant narrative focuses on post-WWII Japan, centering on an orphaned girl and a former schoolteacher struggling in the aftermath.
The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking a significant moment as the first Japanese title to open the festival's competitive Platform section. Set against the backdrop of 120,000 orphaned children post-war, it tells the story of Kotoko, a 12-year-old who disguises herself to survive Tokyo's streets.
Director Nishikawa emphasizes the often-untold stories of female orphans, stressing the continued relevance amidst modern global conflicts and advocating for a reassessment of Japan's pacifist principles and past mistakes. Her narrative invites a new generation to carry these stories forward.