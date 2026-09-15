Untold Stories: War's Lingering Shadow in 'Children Untold'

Miwa Nishikawa's "Children Untold" delves into the often-overlooked narratives of female war orphans in post-WWII Japan. The film highlights the enduring impacts of war through the lives of an orphaned girl and a woman thrust into survival's harsh reality. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival, it resonates with today's global conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:21 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:21 IST
Untold Stories: War's Lingering Shadow in 'Children Untold'

Japanese director Miwa Nishikawa sheds light on the enduring impacts of war through her latest film, "Children Untold." This poignant narrative focuses on post-WWII Japan, centering on an orphaned girl and a former schoolteacher struggling in the aftermath.

The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking a significant moment as the first Japanese title to open the festival's competitive Platform section. Set against the backdrop of 120,000 orphaned children post-war, it tells the story of Kotoko, a 12-year-old who disguises herself to survive Tokyo's streets.

Director Nishikawa emphasizes the often-untold stories of female orphans, stressing the continued relevance amidst modern global conflicts and advocating for a reassessment of Japan's pacifist principles and past mistakes. Her narrative invites a new generation to carry these stories forward.

TRENDING

1
China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

China's Xiangshan Forum: Navigating Global Security in a Tense Asian Theater

Global
2
Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Oil and Conflict: The Mideast Tension Impact

Global
3
Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Historic Spotlight: Ben Shelton Breaks Barriers at U.S. Open

Global
4
EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

EPA Moves to Repeal Carbon Pollution Standards Amid G20 Meeting

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Open Markets, Dirty Growth? Institutions Determine Globalization’s Climate Cost

Ghana’s Growth Engine Is Running on More Inputs, Not Greater Efficiency

Who Controls AI’s Conscience? The Power Behind Claude’s Moral Code

The Food Industry’s AI Opportunity Is Bigger Than Automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026