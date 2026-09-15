Untold Stories: War's Lingering Shadow in 'Children Untold'

Japanese director Miwa Nishikawa sheds light on the enduring impacts of war through her latest film, "Children Untold." This poignant narrative focuses on post-WWII Japan, centering on an orphaned girl and a former schoolteacher struggling in the aftermath.

The film made its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival, marking a significant moment as the first Japanese title to open the festival's competitive Platform section. Set against the backdrop of 120,000 orphaned children post-war, it tells the story of Kotoko, a 12-year-old who disguises herself to survive Tokyo's streets.

Director Nishikawa emphasizes the often-untold stories of female orphans, stressing the continued relevance amidst modern global conflicts and advocating for a reassessment of Japan's pacifist principles and past mistakes. Her narrative invites a new generation to carry these stories forward.