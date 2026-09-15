Tensions Rise as NATO Jet Downs Drone Near Lithuanian Border

A NATO fighter jet has downed a drone in Lithuania near the Pratkunai village, reportedly entering from Belarus, as per the Lithuanian national crisis management center.

The incident occurred just after midnight on Tuesday and followed a drone alert issued in the capital, Vilnius. This is the latest in a series of similar occurrences since the Baltic states became NATO members in 2004.

The rising incidents of military drones entering the airspace of NATO countries has fueled fears of the Ukraine war extending beyond its borders, potentially involving electromagnetic interference to alter drone paths.