Threat Averted in Khamis Mushait and Abha
Saudi Arabia's civil defence announced that the potential threat in Khamis Mushait and Abha has been resolved, following earlier alerts. The situation has been declared safe, alleviating public concerns in the region.
Saudi Arabia's civil defence department confirmed on Tuesday that the risk to Khamis Mushait and Abha has been neutralized.
While earlier notifications had warned residents of a looming threat, officials now assure that the situation is under control.
This development brings relief to the local population, who can now resume normal activities.