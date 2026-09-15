Threat Averted in Khamis Mushait and Abha

Saudi Arabia's civil defence announced that the potential threat in Khamis Mushait and Abha has been resolved, following earlier alerts. The situation has been declared safe, alleviating public concerns in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:47 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:47 IST
Threat Averted in Khamis Mushait and Abha
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Saudi Arabia's civil defence department confirmed on Tuesday that the risk to Khamis Mushait and Abha has been neutralized.

While earlier notifications had warned residents of a looming threat, officials now assure that the situation is under control.

This development brings relief to the local population, who can now resume normal activities.

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