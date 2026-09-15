U.S. Judge Blocks Restrictions on Foreign Visas Amid Vast Ramifications

A U.S. federal judge has blocked a Trump administration rule aimed at limiting visa durations for foreign students and journalists. The decision, favoring educational bodies, highlights economic and academic impacts while questioning the rule's rationale. Without the judge's intervention, universities faced significant financial and enrollment challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 03:48 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 03:48 IST
U.S. Judge Blocks Restrictions on Foreign Visas Amid Vast Ramifications
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A federal judge has intervened to halt a proposed rule from the Trump administration that would limit the duration foreign students and journalists can stay in the U.S. without extensions. This decision came a day before the rule's intended implementation date, upholding a system that’s served for nearly five decades.

Judge F. Dennis Saylor, presiding in Boston, ruled the Department of Homeland Security's rationale for the policy change was based on weak arguments. Despite national security concerns cited as the basis, the judge noted the agency had not fulfilled its legal obligations to consider affected parties' concerns and explore less stringent alternatives.

The ruling stated that the new rule could drastically reduce foreign student and journalist presence, with significant consequences for U.S. higher education institutions. With the potential for substantial economic and academic repercussions, major universities like MIT and Harvard have been closely monitoring the situation.

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