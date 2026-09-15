Deep Dive into Seabed Mining: A New Frontier for U.S. Mineral Acquisition

The Trump administration signaled imminent approval for deep-sea mining permits, aiming to secure critical minerals crucial for fueling the U.S. economy. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum highlighted this push at a G20 energy meeting.

Despite environmentalists' concerns about irreversible biodiversity loss, the U.S. is keen to reduce reliance on Chinese mineral processing. Polymetallic nodules found on the Pacific seabed present an opportunity for securing these resources.

Companies like The Metals Company are lining up for permits, eyeing this potential market despite debates over regulation and environmental impact.