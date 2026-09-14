Defensive Stocks Lift FTSE 100 Amid Central Bank Anticipation

On Monday, London’s FTSE 100 index made gains, driven by investor interest in defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples. Bonds were also on the rise, particularly with the week's central bank meetings on the horizon.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day 0.4% higher, closing at 10,697.57 points. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250, unlike its counterpart, dropped 0.6%, marking its lowest point in over a month at 23,834.48 points.

This market behavior highlights the cautious sentiment among investors as they prepare for crucial central bank policy decisions expected to have wide-reaching economic consequences.