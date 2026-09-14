Defensive Stocks Lift FTSE 100 Amid Central Bank Anticipation

London's FTSE 100 index saw gains as investors turned to defensive sectors amidst advancing government bond yields. In contrast, the FTSE 250 experienced a decline. This movement occurs as markets brace for a week filled with significant decisions from central banks, affecting financial strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 14-09-2026 21:58 IST
Defensive Stocks Lift FTSE 100 Amid Central Bank Anticipation
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On Monday, London’s FTSE 100 index made gains, driven by investor interest in defensive sectors like healthcare and consumer staples. Bonds were also on the rise, particularly with the week's central bank meetings on the horizon.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day 0.4% higher, closing at 10,697.57 points. Meanwhile, the midcap FTSE 250, unlike its counterpart, dropped 0.6%, marking its lowest point in over a month at 23,834.48 points.

This market behavior highlights the cautious sentiment among investors as they prepare for crucial central bank policy decisions expected to have wide-reaching economic consequences.

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