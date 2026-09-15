Mail-In Ballot Battle: Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s USPS Rule

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected a bid by the Trump administration to enforce a U.S. Postal Service rule aimed at restricting mail-in ballots. This decision, which maintains a block on the rule, is a blow to President Trump's efforts to limit mail voting ahead of the midterm elections that determine Congress control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-09-2026 05:29 IST | Created: 15-09-2026 05:29 IST
Mail-In Ballot Battle: Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s USPS Rule
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The Supreme Court of the United States has put a halt to the Trump administration's push to enforce a controversial United States Postal Service (USPS) rule targeting mail-in ballots.

This decision, made on Monday, maintains a block against the rule that Republicans hoped would be an advantage in the tight battle for Congressional control during the upcoming midterms.

The rule, aimed at regulating mail-in voting more strictly, was criticized for potentially disenfranchising voters, with several states and voting-rights groups challenging its constitutionality.

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