Mail-In Ballot Battle: Supreme Court Blocks Trump’s USPS Rule

The Supreme Court of the United States has put a halt to the Trump administration's push to enforce a controversial United States Postal Service (USPS) rule targeting mail-in ballots.

This decision, made on Monday, maintains a block against the rule that Republicans hoped would be an advantage in the tight battle for Congressional control during the upcoming midterms.

The rule, aimed at regulating mail-in voting more strictly, was criticized for potentially disenfranchising voters, with several states and voting-rights groups challenging its constitutionality.