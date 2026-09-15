Nairobi: Heartbeat of 2029 World Athletics Championships

Nairobi will make history as the first African city to host the World Athletics Championships in 2029, as announced by World Athletics following a council meeting in Budapest. This significant decision marks a major milestone for Kenya, a nation deeply intertwined with the sport of athletics.

The Kenyan capital had previously bid unsuccessfully for the 2025 championships, which were awarded to Tokyo. However, Nairobi's rich history with athletics events, having hosted the World U18 Championships in 2017 and the World U20 Championships in 2021, contributed to its compelling and emotional bid.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe praised Nairobi's efforts and emphasized the significance of bringing the Championships to Africa for the first time. Events will be held at Kasarani Stadium, which is currently undergoing renovations for future international competitions, including the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.