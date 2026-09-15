Entertainment World Buzz: Tech Oligarchs, Tributes, and Touring Titans
The latest entertainment news highlights include Alex Gibney's 'Musk' documentary on tech oligarchs, Cynthia Erivo's hopes for 'Prima Facie,' tributes to fashion icon Bob Mackie, and Oasis' forthcoming tour. It also covers Oprah Winfrey's new show, Michael J. Fox's Emmy honor, and controversies surrounding Macklemore and a Gaza documentary.
The entertainment world is abuzz with the latest highlights, from Alex Gibney’s “Musk” documentary to Bob Mackie's passing. Gibney’s four-hour film scrutinizes the hold of billionaires like Elon Musk, aiming to trigger discussions around tech oligarchs' influence.
Additionally, actor Cynthia Erivo hopes the film adaptation “Prima Facie” sparks important dialogues about sexual violence and consent. Fashion designer Bob Mackie, known for his glamorous designs, is mourned at 87 after a career spanning five decades, and tributes poured in after his passing.
In the realm of music and performance, legendary band Oasis announced a 38-date 2027 tour, while Michael J. Fox garnered the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award for his Parkinson's advocacy at the Emmys. Meanwhile, Oprah Winfrey prepares for her defining show, 'Oprah Winfrey's AHA,' set to debut at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027.
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